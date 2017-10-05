Knowles Corporation (KN) Position Reduced by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC lessened its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Knowles Corporation accounts for about 2.5% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC owned 0.64% of Knowles Corporation worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,307,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 268,273 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 104,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles Corporation by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 133,981 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Knowles Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, insider Michael S. Polacek bought 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) traded up 0.19% on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 382,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The stock’s market cap is $1.42 billion. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $19.90.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Knowles Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corporation will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

