Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Klondex Mines Ltd (NASDAQ:KLDX) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of Klondex Mines (NASDAQ KLDX) traded down 0.80% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 966,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Klondex Mines has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $659.60 million.

In related news, Director Blair Albert Schultz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,333 shares in the company, valued at $359,265.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDX. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

