Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Given $16.41 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $16.41 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kirkland Lake Gold an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) traded down 2.44% during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 572,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 33.87. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

