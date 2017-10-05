Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Receives $24.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kimco Realty Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Kimco Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Kimco Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,942,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 190,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,864 shares. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Kimco Realty Corporation had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Kimco Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 220.41%.

Kimco Realty Corporation Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

