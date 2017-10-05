Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce, Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Kforce (KFRC) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,960 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Kforce has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $514.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $89,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,004,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 218,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 777,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

