Kerry Group Public Ltd Co (KYGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.81

Kerry Group Public Ltd Co (LON:KYGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.81 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 83.25 ($1.10), with a volume of 24,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.10).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,926.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,758.85. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.66 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a €0.19 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Kerry Group Public Company Profile

Kerry Group plc is a provider of taste and nutrition solutions. The Company serves the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and is a supplier of branded and customer branded foods to the Irish, the United Kingdom and selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Taste & Nutrition, and Consumer Foods.

