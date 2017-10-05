Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ)

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.24) price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS AG set a GBX 1,425 ($18.90) price target on easyJet plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 1,350 ($17.91) price objective on easyJet plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded easyJet plc to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 970 ($12.87) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,252.88 ($16.62).

easyJet plc (LON EZJ) opened at 1276.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.01 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,220.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,241.47. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,444.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($15.85) per share, with a total value of £1,613.25 ($2,139.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 431 shares of company stock worth $529,491.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

