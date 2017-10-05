Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) a €122.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie set a €84.67 ($99.61) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie AG in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.44 ($129.92).

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) opened at 119.90 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €75.10 and a 52-week high of €124.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €111.58 and its 200-day moving average is €101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of €5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31.

About Wacker Chemie AG

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

