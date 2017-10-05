Kenneth Olson Purchases 127,500 Shares of Zedcor Energy Inc (ZDC) Stock

Zedcor Energy Inc (TSE:ZDC) insider Kenneth Olson purchased 127,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,225.00.

Kenneth Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Kenneth Olson purchased 1,500 shares of Zedcor Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$270.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Kenneth Olson purchased 4,000 shares of Zedcor Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$760.00.

