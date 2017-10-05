Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kemper Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.2272835430991 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Kemper Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG raised Kemper Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Kemper Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE KMPR) opened at 54.75 on Thursday. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Kemper Corporation had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $684.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper Corporation news, Director Susan D. Whiting purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper Corporation

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

