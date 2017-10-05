Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,612,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,123,757,000 after buying an additional 677,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,727,932,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,154,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,267,000 after buying an additional 1,917,082 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $437,632,000 after buying an additional 962,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,912,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,982,000 after buying an additional 914,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ WBA) opened at 75.83 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmacy operator to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

