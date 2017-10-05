Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSBC. DA Davidson started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) opened at 13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.38. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $102,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Bonifas purchased 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $34,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $62,594 and sold 50,350 shares valued at $609,088. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 440.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

