KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company (F)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor Company alerts:

In related news, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $886,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Hinrichs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,624 shares of company stock worth $2,212,964. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.34 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.60 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Instinet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $11.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) opened at 12.30 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company (F)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/kcm-investment-advisors-llc-trims-holdings-in-ford-motor-company-f.html.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.