KB Home (KBH) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho raised shares of KB Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.93.

KB Home (KBH) opened at 25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. KB Home has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.50.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. KB Home had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,331,221.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $9,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,996 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,138.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 19,999.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,031,000 after purchasing an additional 492,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 394,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 30.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,744,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

