Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KWHIY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) opened at 13.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

