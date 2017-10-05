Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, VP Del L. Miller sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $79,306.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $820,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,969 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 12,449.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 663,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 563,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ KALU) traded down 0.71% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,569 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $106.21.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

