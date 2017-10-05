Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kadmon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Kadmon Holdings news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 349,661 shares of Kadmon Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $909,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $34,294 and have sold 687,073 shares valued at $1,863,337.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings by 302.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings by 84.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded up 8.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 857,107 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $202.72 million. Kadmon Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Kadmon Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings will post ($1.54) EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Holdings Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases.

