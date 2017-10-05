JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,685 Shares of SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of SemGroup Corp worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SemGroup Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SemGroup Corp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (SEMG) opened at 28.35 on Thursday. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SemGroup Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup Corp in a report on Tuesday.

SemGroup Corp Profile

