JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Gentex Corporation worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gentex Corporation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Gentex Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex Corporation news, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,732 shares in the company, valued at $605,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Gentex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) opened at 20.60 on Thursday. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Gentex Corporation had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 23rd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

