JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 435,207 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 11,266.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.41% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) opened at 12.93 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $287.29 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 4,294.59%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($3.11) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $20.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

