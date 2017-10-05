JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,055 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 397,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 319,022 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 527,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, FBR & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,678.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 297,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,704.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.62. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,885.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,079 shares of company stock worth $180,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) opened at 18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $782.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

