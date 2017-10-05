Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Buys 20,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (TSE:GFG) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,400.00.

Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 5,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 15,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 26,500 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$16,165.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 25,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 500 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$320.00.

