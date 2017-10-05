John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

