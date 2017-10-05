JMP Securities Begins Coverage on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ TTD) opened at 60.14 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 55.53.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $475,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,110.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,704 shares of company stock worth $17,504,114. 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 665.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

