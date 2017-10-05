Jeffrey A. Killian Sells 4,840 Shares of Resonant Inc. (RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $22,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,142.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) opened at 4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company’s market capitalization is $67.61 million. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Get Resonant Inc. alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 3,119.05% and a negative return on equity of 150.42%. Analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/jeffrey-a-killian-sells-4840-shares-of-resonant-inc-resn-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 25.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 64,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.