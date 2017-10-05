Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Securities increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 36.70 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 572,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 72,957 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty Corporation

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

