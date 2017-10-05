Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 4,100 ($54.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.75) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMB. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.40) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.38) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 3,640 ($48.28) to GBX 3,770 ($50.01) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,070 ($53.99) to GBX 4,100 ($54.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,200 ($55.71) to GBX 4,050 ($53.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,069.17 ($53.97).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) opened at 3140.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,233.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,514.12. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 29.97 billion. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,112.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,007.00.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,258 ($43.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,009.98 ($1,339.67).

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

