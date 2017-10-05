Jefferies Group Comments on CBS Corporation’s Q4 2017 Earnings (CBS)

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBS Corporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the media conglomerate will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CBS Corporation’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBS. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CBS Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CBS Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CBS Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBS Corporation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE CBS) opened at 60.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. CBS Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $70.10. CBS Corporation also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the typical volume of 2,770 call options.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The media conglomerate reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CBS Corporation had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 49.51%. CBS Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CBS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

In other news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 8,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $520,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $8,856,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,182,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,823,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,735 shares of company stock worth $35,881,495. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in CBS Corporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in CBS Corporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBS Corporation by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,847 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBS Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBS Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 88,682 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

