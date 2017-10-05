Jeff Kirwan Sells 1,000 Shares of Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) Stock

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,373.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 1st, Jeff Kirwan sold 1,000 shares of Gap, Inc. (The) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $23,910.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeff Kirwan sold 1,000 shares of Gap, Inc. (The) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $23,840.00.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) opened at 28.99 on Thursday. Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. Gap, Inc. (The) also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 619 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 443% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Gap, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gap, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Gap, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gap, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Gap, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. raised Gap, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gap, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gap, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Gap, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gap, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

