JD.com, Inc. (JD) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 585.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $222,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com Inc. alerts:

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vetr upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.83 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on JD.com to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ JD) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,655 shares. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $93.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/jd-com-inc-jd-shares-bought-by-shelton-capital-management.html.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.