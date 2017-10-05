Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.11 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) opened at 150.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $151.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post $10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $30,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,417 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 150,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,540,000 after purchasing an additional 410,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,032 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

