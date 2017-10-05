Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 743.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.93% of Xilinx worth $468,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 22,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,806 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9,866.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 121,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $8,586,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $754,930.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,995.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,331 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.47 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.88. 330,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

