Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 4,126,822 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 4,985.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $533,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,154.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $115,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,036.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) traded up 1.025% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.805. The company had a trading volume of 154,053 shares. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.572 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

