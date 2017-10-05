Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.03% of Jack In The Box worth $58,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack In The Box by 20,582.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack In The Box by 72.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 539,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack In The Box by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Jack In The Box by 514.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,990,000 after purchasing an additional 790,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack In The Box by 2.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack In The Box Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-shares-sold-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 100.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.58. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.84 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Jack In The Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Jack In The Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on JACK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.