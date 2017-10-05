Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBL. UBS AG restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Jabil Circuit in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Jabil Circuit (JBL) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,560 shares. Jabil Circuit has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 0.68%. Jabil Circuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Circuit will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Circuit announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,619 shares in the company, valued at $58,807,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Circuit by 10,288.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Circuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,967,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 134,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jabil Circuit by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after acquiring an additional 309,380 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Jabil Circuit by 7,383.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,512,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jabil Circuit by 11.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,071,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,662,000 after acquiring an additional 323,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

