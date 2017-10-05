J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTC:JSAIY) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS AG initiated coverage on J. Sainsbury PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) opened at 13.06 on Tuesday. J. Sainsbury PLC has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.83.

About J. Sainsbury PLC

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

