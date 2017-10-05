J P Morgan Chase & Co Initiates Coverage on Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)

Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONK) opened at 39.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $7.45 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. Liberty Media Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,601,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,524,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,720,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,027,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,521,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media, communications and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America. The Company’s businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries SIRIUS XM and the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc, and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc SIRIUS XM broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.

