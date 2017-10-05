J P Morgan Chase & Co Boosts Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) had its price target boosted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 2,950 ($39.13) to GBX 3,250 ($43.11) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price target on Wizz Air Holdings PLC from GBX 2,985 ($39.59) to GBX 3,355 ($44.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Wizz Air Holdings PLC from GBX 2,750 ($36.48) to GBX 3,000 ($39.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Wizz Air Holdings PLC from GBX 2,240 ($29.71) to GBX 2,520 ($33.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.14) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,538.50 ($33.67).

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) opened at 3107.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,897.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,355.02. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.78 billion. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,472.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,149.00.

In related news, insider Thierry de Preux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,600 ($34.49), for a total transaction of £130,000 ($172,436.66). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,815 ($37.34), for a total value of £2,815,000 ($3,733,916.97).

Wizz Air Holdings PLC Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of approximately 60 Airbus A320 aircraft, and offers over 380 routes from 22 bases, connecting 112 destinations across 38 countries.

