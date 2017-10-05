J Mario Md Molina Sells 15,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) Director J Mario Md Molina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,015,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Mario Md Molina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, J Mario Md Molina sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $971,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, J Mario Md Molina sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,000,050.00.

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded down 1.00% during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 104,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. The company’s market cap is $3.79 billion. Molina Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare Inc will post ($2.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,392,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 282,144 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,149,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 344,181 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,328,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

