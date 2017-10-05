iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Stake Lessened by Wilshire Associates Inc

Wilshire Associates Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Index makes up approximately 2.9% of Wilshire Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilshire Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1.4% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 0.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE IWM) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.32. 6,911,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52-week low of $114.88 and a 52-week high of $150.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

