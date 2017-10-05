iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,813,930 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 7,730,102 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,211,422 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) opened at 121.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 49.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

