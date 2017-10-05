IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4612861728152 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) remained flat at $58.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

