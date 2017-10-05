IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corporation comprises about 0.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 27,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 136,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 353,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America Corporation alerts:

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE BAC) opened at 25.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.95.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of Bank of America Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.52 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ipg-investment-advisors-llc-has-1-75-million-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corporation-bac.html.

Bank of America Corporation Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.