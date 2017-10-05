Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Stake Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,523 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,437,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 384,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,135,000 after purchasing an additional 264,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,285,000 after purchasing an additional 567,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $592,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,680.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,650. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 54.31 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.11 and a beta of 3.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $104.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

