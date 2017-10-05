Investors Sell The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) on Strength (PCLN)

Investors sold shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $91.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $177.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.04 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, The Priceline Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Priceline Group traded up $10.18 for the day and closed at $1,867.65

PCLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of The Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Priceline Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,952.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,838.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,857.96. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.47.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Priceline Group news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $600,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.47, for a total transaction of $237,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,761.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,384,080. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Priceline Group in the first quarter valued at $34,546,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Priceline Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Priceline Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Priceline Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Priceline Group in the first quarter valued at $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

