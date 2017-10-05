Investors Sell Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) on Strength (PG)

Traders sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $84.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.10 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Procter & Gamble Company (The) had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble Company (The) traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $92.12

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble Company (The) from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $1,869,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 6,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $558,038.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock worth $4,216,070. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 74.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,359 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1,244.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,361,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,349,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

