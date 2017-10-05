Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Call Options (EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 40,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 586% compared to the average volume of 5,845 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) opened at 45.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

