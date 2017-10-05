Investors Buy KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $49.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.69 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, KLA-Tencor Corporation had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. KLA-Tencor Corporation traded down ($2.11) for the day and closed at $102.84

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. KLA-Tencor Corporation had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corporation will post $6.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor Corporation news, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $446,940.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $939,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $275,529.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $53,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,512 shares of company stock worth $7,726,826 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,882,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,879,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,149,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 1,865.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,901,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,105,000 after purchasing an additional 436,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 162.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,166,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor Corporation

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

