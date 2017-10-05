Investor AB Has $1,386,487,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)

Investor AB maintained its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Nasdaq comprises 97.3% of Investor AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investor AB owned approximately 11.63% of Nasdaq worth $1,386,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,831.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,546,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,493 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 26,658.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,178,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,332,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,749,000 after purchasing an additional 707,537 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,606.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 553,747 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $1,115,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,106.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $231,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $2,788,100. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ NDAQ) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 252,866 shares. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $76.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

