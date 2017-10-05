Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,465 United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. United Rentals makes up about 1.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4,154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 539,522 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In other news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $3,623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,507,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,934.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) traded up 1.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 264,869 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $142.71. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. United Rentals had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

